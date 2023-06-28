Students collect 33.3 kg e-waste

Tribune News Service

Students of Class VII of Kanakia International School, Chembur, Mumbai, spearheaded an e-waste management drive in collaboration with Sanskar India Foundation, collecting 33.3 kg e-waste. Over a period of one month, approximately 100 students actively participated in the e-waste collection drive. To facilitate the process, the students established two collection points within the school premises, urging their classmates, friends, and family members to contribute to the cause by responsibly disposing of their e-waste.

Demonstrating their commitment to environmental sustainability, they then proceeded to hand over the collected e-waste to a dedicated recycling company.

During this drive, the students not only actively participated in e-waste collection but also engaged in an enlightening workshop on the hazardous effects of e-waste. They gained valuable insights into the importance of safe recycling practices.

This workshop served as a significant educational opportunity, equipping the students with knowledge about the potential environmental and health risks associated with improper e-waste disposal.

Shuchi Shukla, Principal of the school said, “With dedicated efforts, our students successfully collected a substantial amount of e-waste, thus making a significant contribution towards reducing electronic waste in landfills.