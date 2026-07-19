Students conduct assembly on resilience

Students of Class VII of Gurukul World School, Mohali, conducted a special assembly on the theme "Resilience — The Power to Bounce Back," highlighting the importance of courage, perseverance and learning from failures. The assembly commenced with the school prayer, followed by an inspiring speech featuring examples from the lives of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Thomas Edison and Neeraj Chopra. The presentation encouraged students to view failures as opportunities for growth and emphasised the role of determination, resilience and a positive attitude in overcoming challenges. The highlight of the programme was a thought-provoking role play titled "The Power of Never Giving Up," which conveyed the message that hard work, determination and support from others can transform setbacks into achievements. The assembly was enhanced by a melodious music performance and an energetic dance presentation, making the theme more engaging and impactful. The programme concluded with a resilience pledge and an inspiring address by Principal Poonamjit Kaur, motivating students to face life's challenges with confidence and determination.

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