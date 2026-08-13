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Home / The School Tribune / Students create beautiful clay sculptures

Students create beautiful clay sculptures

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:28 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Jankiji Global Public School, Yamunanagar, organised a clay modelling activity for students of classes VI-IX. The students enthusiastically showcased their creativity and artistic skills by creating beautiful sculptures. Lakshita and Anushka of Class IX impressed everyone with their attractive sculpture of Radha Krishna, while Harneet and Navdeep of Class VIII crafted a beautiful image of Ganesha. Their exceptional craftsmanship earned them special recognition and awards. Dr Parveen Garg, general secretary, congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue nurturing their talents. Principal Anju Goswami appreciated their creativity, dedication and artistic skills and honoured the winners.

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