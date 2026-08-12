Students create colourful maps of India

As part of Independence Day celebration week, St Soldier Paradise School, Dhakoli, organised a creative activity for students of classes VI to VIII. The students created colourful maps of India using tissues and fabric colours, showcasing their artistic skills while nurturing patriotism and love for the nation. The engaging activity provided students with an opportunity to learn creatively and express their national pride. The students thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The Principal appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to take part in such meaningful activities. The activity concluded on a positive note, combining creativity, learning and patriotism in an enjoyable manner.

Advertisement