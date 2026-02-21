DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students display creativity, entrepreneurial acumen

Students display creativity, entrepreneurial acumen

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:03 AM Feb 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Trishi Walia and Siddhi Thakur of Class XI represented St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, at a national-level online competition organised by the Entrepreneurship Department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Displaying remarkable creativity and entrepreneurial acumen, the duo conceptualised and developed an innovative project. After successfully clearing three rigorous stages of evaluation, they advanced to the semi-finals, bringing great honour to the school. Further, as many as 15 students secured first, second and third positions in the English Olympiad organised by the Department of Holistic Education under the banner of Shiksha Mahakumbh. The achievers - Nashra, Vani, Ojas, Aarush Singh, Aarav Sharma, Yuvaan, Anshuman Singh, Aashima, Abhik Singh, Seerat Kaur, Tanuj Goyat, Maninder Singh, Adarsh Kumar Jha, Chitrakshi Singh and Aryan Kumar - demonstrated exemplary language proficiency, dedication and consistent practice. To honour these accomplishments, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at the CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation during an innovative educational workshop. The students were presented with certificates, medals and academic literature by Prof Shantanu Bhattacharya, Director of CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh. In November, the school campus successfully hosted an academic assessment examination conducted by Extramarks, in which students of classes VII, VIII and IX participated. The examination was designed to assess academic proficiency, logical reasoning and subject understanding. The top achievers - Saksham Rao (Class VII), Akshat Sharma (Class VIII) and Mahik (Class IX) - were honoured for their outstanding performance with certificates, medals and a complimentary annual digital learning scholarship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts