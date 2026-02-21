Students display creativity, entrepreneurial acumen

Trishi Walia and Siddhi Thakur of Class XI represented St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, at a national-level online competition organised by the Entrepreneurship Department of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Displaying remarkable creativity and entrepreneurial acumen, the duo conceptualised and developed an innovative project. After successfully clearing three rigorous stages of evaluation, they advanced to the semi-finals, bringing great honour to the school. Further, as many as 15 students secured first, second and third positions in the English Olympiad organised by the Department of Holistic Education under the banner of Shiksha Mahakumbh. The achievers - Nashra, Vani, Ojas, Aarush Singh, Aarav Sharma, Yuvaan, Anshuman Singh, Aashima, Abhik Singh, Seerat Kaur, Tanuj Goyat, Maninder Singh, Adarsh Kumar Jha, Chitrakshi Singh and Aryan Kumar - demonstrated exemplary language proficiency, dedication and consistent practice. To honour these accomplishments, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at the CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation during an innovative educational workshop. The students were presented with certificates, medals and academic literature by Prof Shantanu Bhattacharya, Director of CSIR-CSIO, Chandigarh. In November, the school campus successfully hosted an academic assessment examination conducted by Extramarks, in which students of classes VII, VIII and IX participated. The examination was designed to assess academic proficiency, logical reasoning and subject understanding. The top achievers - Saksham Rao (Class VII), Akshat Sharma (Class VIII) and Mahik (Class IX) - were honoured for their outstanding performance with certificates, medals and a complimentary annual digital learning scholarship.

