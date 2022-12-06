Students do school proud

Teena and Nandni Sharma of Class XII of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning inter-school state taekwaondo championship held at Sports Centre, Sector 56, Chandigarh, in the U-19 girls’ category. Teena bagged the second spot and Nandni Sharma came first. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners.