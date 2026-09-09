Students dress up as Radha, Krishna

The tiny tots of Kindergarten and Class I came dressed as adorable Radha and Krishna, filling Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, with joy and festive spirit. Beautiful scenes from ‘Krishna Leela’ were depicted at the school to help the little learners understand the stories and values associated with Lord Krishna. The celebration became even more special when Chairman Sahibjit Singh Sandhu and Principal Rajni Dutta enthusiastically participated in the traditional ‘Matki Phod’ ceremony.

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