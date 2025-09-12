Students enjoy educational day dedicated to fruits, vegetables

The pre-primary students of Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, enjoyed a delightful and educational day dedicated to fruits and vegetables. The engaging activities aimed to spark curiosity, build awareness about healthy food choices and make learning a truly joyful experience for the youngest learners. The day began with an exciting ‘Fruit Walk’, where the little ones from Pre-Nursery and Nursery strolled through a vibrant display of seasonal fruits. Guided by their teachers, they observed, touched and identified a variety of fruits, learning their names, colours, shapes and nutritional benefits. The lively discussions and cheerful responses reflected the children’s eagerness to explore. Following this, the children participated in vegetable finger printing, a creative hands-on activity that turned vegetables into unique printing tools. Using colourful paints and cut vegetables like lady’s-finger, capsicum, and potatoes, the tiny artists created beautiful patterns and images. The exercise not only stimulated their imagination but also improved their fine motor skills and sensory development. Teachers used the opportunity to share simple yet valuable health tips in a way that was easy for young minds to understand.

Advertisement