Home / The School Tribune / Students enjoy educational movie trip

Students enjoy educational movie trip

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 21, 2025 IST
The Tribune School, Chandigarh, organised a fun-filled and educational movie trip for students of classes III to VIII as part of its efforts to provide holistic development opportunities beyond the classroom. Accompanied by teachers, the students enjoyed a specially curated children’s movie at the theatre, designed to entertain while imparting important values and life lessons. This recreational outing provided students with a refreshing break from academics and promoted social bonding, discipline, and shared learning in an informal setting. The school ensured all necessary safety measures, transport arrangements, and refreshments for the smooth conduct of the trip. The principal stated, “Such activities are essential for the overall development of students. They not only learn better through experience but also cherish these moments as part of their school life.”

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

