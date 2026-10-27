Students enjoy ‘Milking the cow’ activity

The pre-primary students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, enjoyed an engaging ‘Milking the cow’ activity, which provided them with a hands-on learning experience. The teachers introduced the young learners to farm animals through an interesting story narrated by a teacher dressed as a milkman, along with delightful rhymes about farm animals. The activity encouraged curiosity, helped the children understand where milk comes from and taught them about the importance of farm animals through enjoyable, experiential learning. The fun-filled session combined learning, creativity and exploration.

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