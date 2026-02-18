Students excel at 11th taekwondo championship

Students brought laurels to GP Public High School, Baltana, by winning several medals at the 11th GTA Cup Open National Taekwondo Championship 2025-26, held at the skating ring. The young champions displayed remarkable strength, discipline and sportsmanship during the competition. The school management congratulated all the winners for their outstanding performance. Taekwondo coach Surender Singh was appreciated for his training and guidance that helped the students achieve this remarkable success. The Principal encouraged students to continue striving for excellence in sports as well as academics. The victory has filled the entire school with joy and inspiration.

