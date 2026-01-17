Students excel at DAV National Level Sports Championships

Students of DAV Public School, Manai, brought immense pride to the state with their outstanding performance at the DAV National Level Sports Championships. The team won a gold medal in kho-kho and a bronze medal in athletics, showcasing exceptional talent and determination. The Himachal Pradesh Under-14 Kho-Kho team, comprising five students from the school emerged as national champions by securing the gold medal after a tough contest against Chhattisgarh at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad. The students who represented Himachal Pradesh were Vanshu Chaudhary, Aarush Guleria, Abhinav, Prince Bhardwaj and Rajat Rana. In athletics, Aditya (U-17 javelin throw) won a bronze medal at the DAV National Level Athletic Meet held at Ranchi, Jharkhand. Chairman Justice Pritam Pal, ARO Dr Rashmi Jamwal, Manager VK Yadav and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the players, coaches and mentors for their commendable efforts. Special appreciation was expressed for Attar Singh and Manjeet Dogra for their leadership and commitment.

