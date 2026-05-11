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Home / The School Tribune / Students excel at inter-school events

Students excel at inter-school events

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 11, 2026 IST
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Students of St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, showcased their exceptional talent and creativity in various inter-school competitions, bringing laurels to the school. Class VII students participated in the one-act play competition titled "The Great Indian Epic", where they presented a compelling role play based on the Mahabharata. Their outstanding presentation earned them the second position in the competition. The participants included Aarav Kajal, Aryan Chautasiya, Aaradhya Sharma, Avni Sharma, Gurusat Kaur, Aarna Atwal, Avni Soni, Suniti Sehaj and Prabhleen Kaur, all of whom were appreciated for their remarkable coordination and stage performance. Adding to the school's achievements, Manmeet Kaur of Class VI secured the first prize in the paper flower bouquet making competition, displaying exceptional creativity and artistic flair. The event served as an excellent platform for students to nurture their talents, express their creativity and celebrate India's rich cultural heritage.

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