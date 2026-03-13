Students excel at shooting nationals

Students of Partap World School, Indora Chanour, Kangra, delivered an outstanding performance at the 68th National Shooting Championship. Two students of the school qualified for the India Team trials through their exceptional skill, discipline, and determination. School Principal Renu Parmar and Managing Director Dr Reecha Mahajan informed that during the 68th National Shooting Championship (rifle events) held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the school’s student Riya Goswami delivered an impressive performance in the 10 Metre Rifle Youth Women National Championship (Individual). Competing against highly skilled shooters from across the country, Riya showcased remarkable concentration, confidence, and technical excellence to secure her place in the India Team trials. Similarly, in the 68th National Shooting Championship (pistol events) held in New Delhi, another promising student of the school, Ojaswini Thakur, also impressed everyone with her exceptional performance. In the 10 Metre Pistol Sub Youth Women National Championship (Individual), she demonstrated precise shooting, strong mental determination, and consistent practice to qualify for the India Team trials, thereby bringing further honour to tSet featured imagehe school. The school management congratulated both players, their parents, and their coaches on this historic achievement. Principal Renu Parmar stated that this accomplishment is the result of the students’ relentless hard work, dedication, and positive mind set. Dr Reecha Mahajan added that the school provides modern facilities, experienced coaches, and a positive environment to nurture sporting talent, which enables students to consistently achieve new heights.

Advertisement