Students of Police DAV School, Patiala, have brought glory to their institution with outstanding performances at the DAV National Games. In the boxing competition held in Haridwar, Paras from Class VII won a bronze medal in the U-14 category. In the shooting competition held in Hyderabad, Vishwajeet Singh from Class XI won a bronze medal in the U-19 category. DAV organises national-level sports competitions annually where state-level winners from across the country participate. The winning students attributed their success to their hard work and dedication. Principal Rajwant Singh congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to continue working hard in the future.

