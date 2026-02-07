DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Students excel in Little Star Olympiad

Kathleen McPhillips and Tracy McEwan
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 07, 2026 IST
In the recently conducted Little Star Olympiad (Silver Zone), the students of Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, achieved remarkable success. More than 50 students of the school delivered outstanding performances in Hindi, English, mathematics, and environmental studies, demonstrating their knowledge, skills, and understanding across subjects. The Olympiad was conducted under the guidance and coordination of Pooja Pasrija. A special highlight of this Olympiad was the enthusiastic participation of all students from Nursery, LKG, and UKG. The Little Star Olympiad is a national-level academic competition aimed at developing logical ability, analytical thinking, creativity, and subject-based understanding among students. To celebrate this outstanding achievement, the school management committee honoured all successful students. During the felicitation ceremony, students were awarded medals, certificates, and attractive colour kits as prizes. Principal Ravindra Kumar stated in his address that education is not limited to textbook knowledge alone but is a means of the overall development of students. Chairman of the School Management Committee Sandeep Dahiya, also expressed his happiness over this achievement.

