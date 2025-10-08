Students excel in National Group Song Competition

Students of GP Public High School, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Branch, Dhakoli-Zirakpur, bagged the first prize in the Branch-Level National Group Song Competition organised by the India Development Council at AC National School. Under the guidance of music teacher Purshotam, the team delivered a captivating performance. The winners were awarded medals and a trophy.
