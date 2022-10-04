Students excel in sports

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events at sub- division level. Gugleet grabbed first position in shot put and got selected for district-level event. In the same event, Nitara got first position and also selected for district level. Reet individually participated in three events i.e. 50m race, long jump and high jump. She got first position in long jump and second position in 50m race and high jump as well. She also selected for district level. Parnav Dhiman and Akshit got second position in the events long jump and high jump respectively. Principal M R Rana congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their physical teachers which they put to achieve such a great success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...