Students excel in sports

Students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events at sub- division level. Gugleet grabbed first position in shot put and got selected for district-level event. In the same event, Nitara got first position and also selected for district level. Reet individually participated in three events i.e. 50m race, long jump and high jump. She got first position in long jump and second position in 50m race and high jump as well. She also selected for district level. Parnav Dhiman and Akshit got second position in the events long jump and high jump respectively. Principal M R Rana congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard work of the students and their physical teachers which they put to achieve such a great success.