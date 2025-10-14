Students explore galaxies, learn about planetary systems

Students of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, were provided an extraordinary educational experience, as a state-of-the-art mobile planetarium was hosted on the school premises. The immersive planetarium show brought the vast wonders of space directly to the students, providing a captivating and interactive session that went beyond traditional classroom learning. Students from classes III-V had the unique opportunity to explore galaxies, learn about planetary systems, and witness celestial phenomena in a stunning dome environment. The initiative is part of Smart Wonders School’s commitment to foster innovative and hands-on learning experiences, particularly in STEM. Principal Ruchika Sharma stated that the show was designed to ignite curiosity, encourage scientific inquiry, and deepen the students’ understanding of astronomy and the universe.

Advertisement