Home / The School Tribune / Students explore galaxies, learn about planetary systems

Students explore galaxies, learn about planetary systems

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Students of Smart Wonders School, Mohali, were provided an extraordinary educational experience, as a state-of-the-art mobile planetarium was hosted on the school premises. The immersive planetarium show brought the vast wonders of space directly to the students, providing a captivating and interactive session that went beyond traditional classroom learning. Students from classes III-V had the unique opportunity to explore galaxies, learn about planetary systems, and witness celestial phenomena in a stunning dome environment. The initiative is part of Smart Wonders School’s commitment to foster innovative and hands-on learning experiences, particularly in STEM. Principal Ruchika Sharma stated that the show was designed to ignite curiosity, encourage scientific inquiry, and deepen the students’ understanding of astronomy and the universe.

