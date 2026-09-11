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Home / The School Tribune / Students express gratitude towards teachers

Students express gratitude towards teachers

School notes

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:26 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Bhagirathi Das DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Dharamsala

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school to mark the birth anniversary of India’s former President and great philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this auspicious occasion dedicated to the guru-disciple tradition, grand cultural and inspiring programmes were organised at the school. The event commenced with a ‘havan-yajna’ and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Principal Dr Vipin Jishtu. Students expressed their gratitude towards the teachers and wished them a Happy Teachers’ Day. Extending his wishes to the teachers, the Principal said a teacher does not just impart bookish knowledge, but also gives direction to dreams and guides life onto the right path.

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