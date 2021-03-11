Students get a chance to 'explore wood'

Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal, organised a session on ‘Exploring wood’ for students of classes VII & VIII. It was conducted by Kapil Grover and Poonam Rathore, architects and furniture designers, who are also co-founders of AWW objects. The session, in sync with NEP-2020 guidelines, provided students a hands-on experience of working with wood. The students explored a variety of unique and creative designs made out of acacia wood. At the end of the interactive session, the resource persons responded to the queries of the students. Director-Principal Poonam Navet thanked the guests.