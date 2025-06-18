DT
PT
Students get opportunities to solve real-world problems

Students get opportunities to solve real-world problems

School note
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Hyderabad: LEAD Group, India’s leading school education transformation company, announced the successful culmination of its pioneering Young Leaders Programme (YLP). LEAD’s YLP brought together 53 exceptional Grade VII-Grade IX students from across 14 states, providing them with an opportunity to collaborate across geographies to develop solutions to real-world challenges in India’s education sector. Working across 10 impactful projects, LEAD’s YLP students were mentored by industry experts to create projects and solutions for real world business and education challenges. In the process, they built essential 21st-century skills — critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity — as recommended by the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023. Each YLP student team was tasked with developing actionable solutions that can be implemented by schools, teachers, Edtechs and policymakers alike. The first batch of LEAD YLP students represents the full spectrum of India’s educational landscape, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan. The programme includes projects on designing a vocational studies curriculum aligned with the NCF 2023; developing a toolkit to promote kindness and emotional well-being at both school and home; and innovating strategies to make at-home learning more engaging for students. Other initiatives focused on reimagining student apps for enhanced usability and engagement; repurposing underutilised school spaces into interactive learning areas using the concept of Building as Learning Aid (BALA); and developing effective parent orientation and engagement strategies to improve parental involvement in education.

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
