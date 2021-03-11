Students impress at fest

Students of Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib, mesmerised the audience at Karman Literary and Cultural fest, organised by Baba Banda Singh Bahadur College. The students competed with college students and bagged prizes. Ishavjot Kaur bagged the first prize in the debate, while Rohan stood second. Iqbal Kaur bagged the third position in declamation contest by giving a speech on feminism. Sukhmeet Kaur earned the first position in sketching and the school's group dance bagged the second prize. Rana Vikram's enchanting voice earned him the first prize for singing.