Students learn about POCSO Act, cyber safety

A legal awareness session for classes IX and X was conducted by the District Legal Services Authority under the guidance of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ajay Kumar Ghanghas at Satluj Public School, Panchkula. Pro-Bono Advocate Megha Sharma was the resource person. Students learnt about the POCSO Act, cyber safety, responsible social media use, stranger awareness and personal security, along with Child Helpline 1098. Managing Director Reekrit Serai appreciated the session, emphasising that education must empower children to know their rights, make informed choices and protect themselves.

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