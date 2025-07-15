Students learn disaster management at Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) organised a special programme at the school to make students and staff aware of disaster management. The team demonstrated ways to deal with disasters like earthquake, flood, fire and gave information about first-aid and rescue techniques. The programme started with the welcome address by Vice-Principal Sakshi Mahajan, after which NDRF officials explained about vigilance, preparedness and safe behaviour in case of disaster. The students also participated in the rescue demo and showed great interest through questions and answers. The initiative of the NDRF was highly commendable for instilling a sense of safety and awareness among the students. The school administration thanked the NDRF team and said more such programmes will be organised in the future.

