Students look adorable in colourful Radha-Krishna costumes

Green Castle Smart School, Sec 47-C, Chandigarh, celebrated Janmashtami at both junior and senior levels. Junior students looked adorable in colourful Radha-Krishna costumes and participated in a soulful ‘puja’ followed by graceful dances to Krishna ‘bhajans’. Principal Pooja Grover shared the teachings of Lord Krishna, encouraging students to embrace truth, courage, kindness and righteousness. Director Sunita Kapoor distributed sweets and motivated students to follow these values. The coordinator presented a melodious Krishna ‘bhajan’, adding to the festive spirit. The celebration conveyed the message that righteousness ultimately leads to victory.

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