Students make wall-hangings, models on ‘Independence’ theme

In celebration of Independence Day, students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, showcased their creativity by making beautiful handmade wall-hangings and models based on the ‘Independence’ theme. The vibrant displays, filled with patriotic colours and innovative designs, reflected the students’ love for the nation and their artistic skills. The activity encouraged teamwork, imagination, and a deeper connection with India’s glorious history.
