Students meet Curtin University researchers

Students of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, met the researchers of Curtin University, Perth, Australia, and their professor Dr Rekha Kaul. They also listened to Dr Vanashree N Joshi of New Jersey City University, USA. These scholars have come to Punjabi University to attend an international conference. They spent the day with the schoolchildren. The programme commenced with Principal Satvir Singh Gill extending formal welcome to the guests. Then the visitors spoke on a range of issues from environmental challenges and sustainability to Indo-Australian cooperation in various spheres. The students posed queries to them and they answered to their full satisfaction. The guests were accompanied by Dr Jagpreet Kaur, Department of Education, Punjabi University. The programme culminated with Vijay Yamla, famous folk singer and grandson of Yamla Jatt, playing the traditional musical instruments. The Australians planting saplings on the school campus. The programme was compered by Gagandeep Singh and organised by school Principal Satvir Singh Gill. All the school students and teachers were present on the occasion.

Advertisement