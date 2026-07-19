Students observe World Population Day

Students of Maharishi Dayanand Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, observed World Population Day in an informative and meaningful way. Different activities were organised like essay writing and poster making where students expressed their ideas creatively on population awareness, education, health and the hopes and aspirations of young people. Teachers motivated students to become responsible and aware citizens and explained how young people can contribute to building a sustainable future.
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