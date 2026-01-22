DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, distribute woollen sweaters to Old Age Home inmates

Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, distribute woollen sweaters to Old Age Home inmates

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:49 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Interact Club of the school organised a meaningful community outreach visit to the Old Age Home, Sector 15, Chandigarh, where students donated and distributed woollen sweaters to the elderly residents. The visit was aimed at spreading warmth, care and companionship among senior citizens, especially during the winter season. The students personally handed over the sweaters to the elderly and spent quality time interacting with them, listening to their stories and seeking their blessings. The students also presented a small cultural programme, including singing and dancing, which filled the atmosphere with happiness and smiles. The elderly inmates were deeply touched by the love and enthusiasm shown by the students and appreciated their thoughtful gesture. These activities by the school continue to instil values of compassion, service and humanity in young minds.

Advertisement

Students visit Gur-Aasra

Advertisement

Student members of the EarlyAct Club of the school visited Gur-Aasra, a shelter home for underprivileged children and homeless adults, where they donated woollen clothes and sweets. Through this initiative, the young students learned the values of empathy, community service, and the joy of giving, reinforcing the importance of caring for those in need at an early age. Such activities help inculcate values of compassion and social responsibility at an early age, shaping students into sensitive and caring individuals. The school continues to encourage its students to actively participate in community service and contribute positively towards society.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts