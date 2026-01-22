Students of AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, distribute woollen sweaters to Old Age Home inmates

The Interact Club of the school organised a meaningful community outreach visit to the Old Age Home, Sector 15, Chandigarh, where students donated and distributed woollen sweaters to the elderly residents. The visit was aimed at spreading warmth, care and companionship among senior citizens, especially during the winter season. The students personally handed over the sweaters to the elderly and spent quality time interacting with them, listening to their stories and seeking their blessings. The students also presented a small cultural programme, including singing and dancing, which filled the atmosphere with happiness and smiles. The elderly inmates were deeply touched by the love and enthusiasm shown by the students and appreciated their thoughtful gesture. These activities by the school continue to instil values of compassion, service and humanity in young minds.

Students visit Gur-Aasra

Student members of the EarlyAct Club of the school visited Gur-Aasra, a shelter home for underprivileged children and homeless adults, where they donated woollen clothes and sweets. Through this initiative, the young students learned the values of empathy, community service, and the joy of giving, reinforcing the importance of caring for those in need at an early age. Such activities help inculcate values of compassion and social responsibility at an early age, shaping students into sensitive and caring individuals. The school continues to encourage its students to actively participate in community service and contribute positively towards society.