DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participate in 'Run for Unity'

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participate in 'Run for Unity'

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:37 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participated in the 'Run for Unity' organised to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India. As part of the initiative, students marched through the surrounding neighbourhood, proudly carrying the National Flag and raising patriotic slogans. Their participation reflected their love for the country and reinforced the spirit of national pride, unity and togetherness. The event highlighted the importance of national unity, integrity and solidarity while promoting physical fitness and cleanliness through the 'Fit India Freedom Run'. It also reinforced the message 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz', encouraging students to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. The initiative further emphasised the values of discipline, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing responsible, patriotic and health-conscious citizens.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts