Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participate in 'Run for Unity'

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participated in the 'Run for Unity' organised to commemorate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) and mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India. As part of the initiative, students marched through the surrounding neighbourhood, proudly carrying the National Flag and raising patriotic slogans. Their participation reflected their love for the country and reinforced the spirit of national pride, unity and togetherness. The event highlighted the importance of national unity, integrity and solidarity while promoting physical fitness and cleanliness through the 'Fit India Freedom Run'. It also reinforced the message 'Fitness Ki Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz', encouraging students to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle. The initiative further emphasised the values of discipline, civic responsibility and collective participation in nation-building. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students and highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing responsible, patriotic and health-conscious citizens.

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