Students of Class Nursery showcase joyful learning

Students of Class Nursery of Solitaire International School, Panchkula, presented Shimmers — the annual feature showcasing the joyful learning of students. Young learners confidently took to the stage and presented various activities and concepts that they had learned in their classrooms throughout the academic session. Through engaging performances involving songs, rhymes, actions and simple learning activities, the students beautifully demonstrated their understanding and learning. Their enthusiasm, confidence and joyful expressions made the presentation lively and heartwarming. The auditorium was filled with smiles, cheers and appreciation as parents thoroughly enjoyed watching their little ones perform. The event reflected the collective efforts of students and teachers, highlighting the school's commitment to holistic learning and experiential education. The school management appreciated the sincere efforts of both students and teachers, making Shimmers a memorable and successful celebration of early learning.

