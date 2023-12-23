Students of DAV School, Manai, win 16 gold medals in sports

School students won 16 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals in the DAV National Sports 2023. In U-14 (boys), Ankit won the gold medal in shot put. Abhinay won the bronze medal in the 400 m and 800 m race. In relay, 4×100 m race, Ankit, Abhinay, Yashmeet and Abhinav bagged the gold medals. In U-19 (girls), Niharika won the silver medal in discus throw. In U-17 (girls), Bahavika won the silver medal in discus throw. In U-14 (girls), Akanksha won the silver medal in 400 m race. In 800 m race, Anshika won the silver medal. Sanchi bagged the silver medal in shot put and Shagun won the bronze medal in 200 m race. In 4×100 m relay race, Shagun, Akanksha Anshika and Palak bagged the gold medal. In U-19 (boys), Anuj won two gold medals in 100 m and 200m race and also clinched the bronze medal in 800 m. Ashish Kumar won the bronze medal in 1,500 m race. Ashish Kumar won the silver medal in discus throw. Satyam won the gold medal in long jump and silver medal in high jump. In 4×100 m relay race, Anuj, Arush Ayush and Ashish won the gold medal. In U-17 (boys), Ashish won the gold medal in 100 m and 200 m race. Anshul won the gold medal in 400 m race. Anshulesh won the silver medal in 800m and 1500m race. Saksham bagged the gold medal in high jump whereas Mohit won the gold medal in discus throw. Anshul won the gold medal in long jump. In 4×400 m relay race Anshul, Anshulesh, Saksham and Mohit won the gold medal. Mohit, Saksham, Piyush and Ashish bagged the gold medal in 4×100 m relay race. In U-14 (boys), U-17 (girls) and U-17 (boys) kho-kho, students clinched runner up trophies. A rally was organised in the honour of students.
