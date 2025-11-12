Students of Paragon Convent School visit gurdwara

Advertisement
The kindergarten students of Paragon Convent School, Sec 24-B, Chandigarh, visited a gurdwara. The visit helped the little ones understand the importance of faith, equality, and kindness. They offered prayers, listened to kirtan, and learned about Sikh traditions. The children partook of langar and enjoyed the simple meal served with love and humility. The peaceful atmosphere of the gurdwara and the teachings of sharing and respect made it a meaningful and spiritual experience for the tiny tots.
