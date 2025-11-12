DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students of Paragon Convent School visit gurdwara

Students of Paragon Convent School visit gurdwara

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
6912fafc39431 7.Paragon Convent School Sector 24 B Chandigarh
Advertisement

The kindergarten students of Paragon Convent School, Sec 24-B, Chandigarh, visited a gurdwara. The visit helped the little ones understand the importance of faith, equality, and kindness. They offered prayers, listened to kirtan, and learned about Sikh traditions. The children partook of langar and enjoyed the simple meal served with love and humility. The peaceful atmosphere of the gurdwara and the teachings of sharing and respect made it a meaningful and spiritual experience for the tiny tots.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts