Students of Primary Wing celebrate Dasehra at GMSSS, Raipur Kalan

The Primary Wing of the school celebrated Dasehra with enthusiasm, highlighting the timeless message of the triumph of good over evil. The celebration provided an opportunity for students to learn about the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival and its deep-rooted connection with the Ramayana. Various activities related to the festival helped students understand its significance in an engaging manner. The occasion also highlighted the importance of values such as honesty, compassion, respect for elders and responsibility towards society. The celebration emphasised that Dasehra is not merely a festival commemorating a historical victory but also a reminder to overcome negative traits such as anger, arrogance, greed and jealousy in our everyday lives. Students were encouraged to follow the path of truth and kindness and contribute towards building a harmonious society. Under the guidance of Principal Narender Pal, the celebration formed part of the school's efforts to promote cultural awareness and moral education among young learners.
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