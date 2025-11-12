Students of St Teresa’s Convent School celebrate Gurpurb

Students and staff of St Teresa’s Convent School, Panchkula, celebrated Gurpurb. The celebration was held in the school auditorium and featured a meaningful blend of religious homage, educational reflection and communal warmth. The programme began with a short prayer to mark the sacred beginning. Thereafter, the school choir presented a heartfelt rendition of the “kirtan” — devotional hymns sung by Guru Nanak and Sikhs. Following this, coordinator Rajni addressed the gathering, emphasising Guru Nanak’s core teachings of ‘Naam Japna’ (remembering God), ‘Kirat Karna’ (earning by honest means) and ‘Vand Chhakna’ (sharing with others). The principal encouraged students to carry forward these values into their daily lives, regardless of faith or background.

Advertisement