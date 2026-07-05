DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students organise outreach initiative on Doctors’ Day

Students organise outreach initiative on Doctors’ Day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:21 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

On National Doctors’ Day, students of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised an inspiring outreach initiative to express their gratitude, respect and best wishes to doctors who selflessly dedicate themselves to the service of society. A team comprising seven students and three staff members visited various hospitals and healthcare institutions in Pinjore and Kalka. Following Indian tradition, the students welcomed the doctors with ‘tilak’, presented them with flowers, coconuts (Shrifal) and mementoes, and conveyed their heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness and long life. During the programme, Dr Rajeev Narwal, Senior Medical Officer, Kalka Hospital, along with his team; Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj and other doctors from the Primary Health Centre, Pinjore; Dr PN Sharma from Himachal Eye Hospital; Dr Kashmir Singh from Himachal Homeo Clinic; and Dr Arun Rathi from the ESI Dispensary, HMT, warmly accepted the students’ gesture with great appreciation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts