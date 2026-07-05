Students organise outreach initiative on Doctors’ Day

On National Doctors’ Day, students of St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, organised an inspiring outreach initiative to express their gratitude, respect and best wishes to doctors who selflessly dedicate themselves to the service of society. A team comprising seven students and three staff members visited various hospitals and healthcare institutions in Pinjore and Kalka. Following Indian tradition, the students welcomed the doctors with ‘tilak’, presented them with flowers, coconuts (Shrifal) and mementoes, and conveyed their heartfelt wishes for good health, happiness and long life. During the programme, Dr Rajeev Narwal, Senior Medical Officer, Kalka Hospital, along with his team; Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj and other doctors from the Primary Health Centre, Pinjore; Dr PN Sharma from Himachal Eye Hospital; Dr Kashmir Singh from Himachal Homeo Clinic; and Dr Arun Rathi from the ESI Dispensary, HMT, warmly accepted the students’ gesture with great appreciation.

Advertisement