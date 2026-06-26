Students, parents, teachers participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Students, parents and teachers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations held at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The event was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle across all age groups. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest. The Bhavan Vidyalaya contingent actively participated in the mass yoga session, spreading the message of health, wellness and harmony. To ensure coordinated and effective participation, students and staff members also attended a rehearsal conducted on June 19. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the efforts of the Central and state governments in promoting yoga and creating awareness about its numerous benefits. She encouraged students to adopt yoga as a regular practice and make it an integral part of their daily lives for overall health and well-being.
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