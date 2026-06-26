DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Students, parents, teachers participate in Yoga Day celebrations

Students, parents, teachers participate in Yoga Day celebrations

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:30 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students, parents and teachers of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, participated in the International Day of Yoga celebrations held at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula. The event was organised under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”, highlighting the role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being and a healthy lifestyle across all age groups. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was the chief guest. The Bhavan Vidyalaya contingent actively participated in the mass yoga session, spreading the message of health, wellness and harmony. To ensure coordinated and effective participation, students and staff members also attended a rehearsal conducted on June 19. Principal Gulshan Kaur appreciated the efforts of the Central and state governments in promoting yoga and creating awareness about its numerous benefits. She encouraged students to adopt yoga as a regular practice and make it an integral part of their daily lives for overall health and well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts