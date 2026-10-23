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Home / The School Tribune / Students participate in outdoor adventure programme

Students participate in outdoor adventure programme

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Students of classes VI to XII from St Teresa Convent School, Panchkula, participated in an enriching one-day outdoor adventure programme at Manthan Junior Leadership Boot Camp in Morni Hills. The programme was designed to foster leadership, teamwork, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence through hands-on experiential learning. The day began with trust-building and ice-breaking activities that enhanced effective communication, mutual understanding and peer bonding. Students then engaged in practical outdoor survival challenges, including tent-pitching, as well as thrilling adventures such as zip-lining, rope cycling, the Burma Bridge, the Commando Net, artificial rock climbing and rappelling under the guidance of trained instructors. These activities encouraged participants to confront their fears, step outside their comfort zones and develop balance, physical coordination and perseverance. Alongside collaborative group exercises, music and recreational celebrations in the scenic surroundings of Morni Hills, the boot camp enabled the Teresians to appreciate nature while understanding that true leadership lies in mutual support, shared responsibility and working together towards common goals.

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