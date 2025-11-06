Students participate in ‘Run for Unity’

In a spirited tribute to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the students and staff of Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, participated in the nationwide initiative ‘Run for Unity’ to commemorate his 150th birth anniversary. The event aimed to spread the message of national integration, strength, and unity — ideals that Sardar Patel stood for throughout his life. Students gathered early morning, displaying great zeal and patriotic fervour. The run was flagged off with enthusiastic chants celebrating India’s unity in diversity. The young participants carried placards and slogans emphasising harmony, brotherhood, and collective responsibility towards nation-building. Jaya Bhardwaj, Principal, appreciated the students’ energy and commitment, remarking that such initiatives inspire the youth to uphold the spirit of togetherness and work for a united and progressive India.

Advertisement