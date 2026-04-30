Students participate in 'Save Earth' rally

Students of Gurukul World School, Mohali, participated in a “Save Earth” rally. Holding colourful placards and raising awareness slogans, the young learners spread the message of protecting the environment. Principal Poonamjit Kaur, Junior Wing Head Anupama Sharma along with teachers actively joined the rally and encouraged the students. She appreciated the efforts of the students and emphasised the importance of caring for nature and keeping the surroundings clean. The rally aimed to instil a sense of responsibility towards nature among the children from an early age. It concluded on a positive note, inspiring everyone to adopt eco-friendly habits for a cleaner and greener future.

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