Students participate in STEM activities

Students participate in STEM activities

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Students of classes III, IV, and V of Om Prakash Bansal Modern School, Mandi Gobindgarh, participated in a series of exciting STEM activities that blended fun with learning. Young innovators of classes III and IV took their creativity to new heights by designing and building their own catapults, discovering how potential energy stored in a stretched rubber band transforms into kinetic energy when released — sending objects soaring through the air. Meanwhile, the brilliant minds of Class V explored the fascinating world of electrical circuits, using simple materials like batteries, wires, and safety pins to understand how electric current flows in a closed circuit and stops in an open one. These hands-on explorations not only deepened their understanding of energy conversion and electricity but also nurtured critical thinking, teamwork, and innovation, making learning truly come alive.

