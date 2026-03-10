DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Students participate in survey demonstration

Students participate in survey demonstration

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:13 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
The students of Class V of PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh, participated in the Swachh Survekshan 2026 survey demonstration. Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in villages, cities and towns across India. It was launched as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission, which aimed to make India clean and free of open defecation. Meaningful suggestions were given regarding waste segregation. The students were educated about all this and were also given many helpful suggestions regarding the same.

