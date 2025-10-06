Students participate in Swachhata Pakhwada

During a special event at Narsingh Das Public School, Taraori, students and citizens participated in the Swachhata Pakhwada. School Director Dharmendra Khera spoke to the students about cleanliness and stated that “promoting waste management is our responsibility”. All teachers and students participated enthusiastically in the event. A pledge-taking ceremony was held at the school. The students and teachers pledged to inspire others to embrace the concept of cleanliness as service. Teachers, including Dinesh, Dimple, Savita, Aman, Rita, Anju, Kavita Sharma and Munish Mittal, were present.

