Students present Krishna Leela at Janmashtami celebrations

Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi, celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm, devotion and joy. The celebration marked the birth of Lord Krishna and created a vibrant and festive atmosphere across the school. The programme began with a prayer and a brief introduction highlighting the life, teachings and values of Lord Krishna. Students presented a colourful Krishna Leela depicting episodes from Krishna's childhood. Students dressed as Radha and Krishna added charm to the celebration. Vice-President Amrit Pal Singh graced the occasion and congratulated everyone. Students participated enthusiastically in devotional songs, dances, bhajans and matki-decoration activities. Their lively performances enthralled the audience and reflected their creativity and confidence. Principal Kavita Atri appreciated the efforts of students and teachers and encouraged the children to imbibe the values of love, kindness, truth and righteousness in their lives. The celebration concluded on a joyful note, leaving everyone with beautiful memories. It was a blend of culture, devotion, creativity and learning.
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