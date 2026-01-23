DT
Home / The School Tribune / Students present Saree Drill

Students present Saree Drill

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:30 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
Students of Class IX of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, presented a graceful and disciplined Saree Drill at SD College, Ambala Cantt. Their synchronised movements, confidence, and sense of unity beautifully reflected the spirit of patriotism and teamwork. The performance was highly appreciated by everyone. The chief guest was Anil Vij, whose encouragement motivated the students. As a mark of appreciation, the participants were awarded with trophies, mementoes, and the certificates of appreciation. The principal congratulated the students and the educators concerned for the remarkable achievement and motivated them to uphold the values of discipline and excellence.

