Students shine at abacus championship

GD Goenka Public School, Mohali, celebrated the remarkable achievements of its young learners in the Abacus Championship, where students demonstrated outstanding concentration, accuracy, and mental agility. The school congratulates the achievers — Arshbir Singh (Grade VIII), Tanishqa Dhiman (Grade VIII), Navnidh Dhiman (Grade VI), Aavya Sabharwal (Grade V) — for their commendable performance.

