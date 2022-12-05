Students shine in athletics

Anshul and Anuj, students of DAV Public School, Manai, bagged gold medals in the state-level athletics event. Students won medals in various events of the state-level U-19 girls and boys Athletics Meet held at GSSS, Bilaspur. Anshul of Class X and Anuj of Class XI bagged gold medals in 4×100 m relay race. Anshul secured the bronze medal in 400 m race and silver medal in 4×400m relay race. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO GK Bhatnagar, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal felicitated the winners.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested