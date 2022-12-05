Students shine in athletics

Anshul and Anuj, students of DAV Public School, Manai, bagged gold medals in the state-level athletics event. Students won medals in various events of the state-level U-19 girls and boys Athletics Meet held at GSSS, Bilaspur. Anshul of Class X and Anuj of Class XI bagged gold medals in 4×100 m relay race. Anshul secured the bronze medal in 400 m race and silver medal in 4×400m relay race. Chairperson P Sofat, ARO GK Bhatnagar, Manager Dr Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal felicitated the winners.