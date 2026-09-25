Students shine in basketball tourney

Students of Alliance International School, Banur, put up an impressive performance at the PSEB District Basketball Tournament, securing a bronze medal at the district level. The school team comprised Shushil of Class XII, Hargun of Class XI, and Manish, Avinash and Deepak of Class XII. Two members of the team were also selected for the State-Level Basketball Tournament. Chairman Ashwani Garg, President Ashok Garg and Principal Brijesh Saxena congratulated the students and appreciated their dedication, teamwork and discipline. The school management also thanked the parents for their continued support and encouragement in nurturing the students' sporting talent.

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