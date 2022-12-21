Students shine in boxing

Students of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning positions in Inter-School State Boxing Championship held at Sector - 42 Chandigarh. Simran, Khushman and Rhythm of Class XI and Teena of Class XII won bronze medals, while Vishwjit of Class XI, Vansh of Class IX, Saksham Modi, Nitish and Harsohib Singh of Class XI won third positions. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in their future endeavours.
